Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two extremists killed in drone strike near Pak-Afghan border: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

PARACHINAR: Two extremists were killed in the day's second drone strike, this time in Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan on Wednesday, Geo News reported citing sources.

The latest drone attack took place in Shanqilay area of Afghanistan near the Pak-Afghan border.

Earlier today, at least one person was injured in a drone strike in Lower Kurram Agency, sources said. A missile fired from a drone landed outside a house in Badshah Kot area of the agency – one of the seven tribal agencies in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

In December last year, at least two people were reported killed in a drone attack near Pak-Afghan border.

In November, three people were reported dead in a drone strike targetting a Taliban commander near the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency.

In October, at least 31 people were killed in three drone strikes targetting areas near the Pak-Afghan border in Afghanistan over a span of 24 hours. At least 12 others were reported injured in the multiple drone attacks.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Have to start surviving without US aid, says foreign minister

Have to start surviving without US aid, says foreign minister

 Updated an hour ago
IHC dismisses Ishaq Dar's plea against accountability court proceedings

IHC dismisses Ishaq Dar's plea against accountability court proceedings

Updated 2 hours ago
Commuters irked as Mall Road partially blocked for PAT protest

Commuters irked as Mall Road partially blocked for PAT protest

Updated 3 hours ago
Honouring Second Lt Abdul Moeed: Hospital ward named after martyred soldier

Honouring Second Lt Abdul Moeed: Hospital ward named after martyred soldier

Updated 2 hours ago
LHC reserves verdict on petition against PAT's Mall Road protest

LHC reserves verdict on petition against PAT's Mall Road protest

Updated 3 hours ago
Man resembling Zainab rape-murder suspect held in Lahore

Man resembling Zainab rape-murder suspect held in Lahore

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
PTI's Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar get bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

PTI's Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar get bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

 Updated 5 hours ago
Minor girl found dead in Mardan was raped, claims nazim

Minor girl found dead in Mardan was raped, claims nazim

 Updated 5 hours ago
Intezar murder case: Girl's statement sheds new light on DHA shooting

Intezar murder case: Girl's statement sheds new light on DHA shooting

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM