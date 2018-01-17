Sheikh Rasheed announces resignation from National Assembly

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced to resign from the National Assembly seat.



While addressing the joint opposition rally Wednesday, the AML chief not only announced to resign from the National Assembly seat he was elected on, but also demanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan does the same.

The joint opposition protest rally was held to seek justice for the Model Town tragedy in Lahore.

“I resign from the assembly, Imran Khan come you also tender your resignation,” the AML chief said.

Sheikh Rasheed's decision was flanked by Imran when he was addressing the rally later in the evening.



Imran expressed 'complete agreement' with Sheikh Rashid's decision to resign from the lower house of the Parliament.

"I will consult my party over it, and it is very likely that we may join you [Sheikh Rashid]," he said, adding that resignations of his party were not accepted when they were submitted for the first time.

During the 2014 sit-in, Imran had announced to resign from the National Assembly, after which 31 lawmakers of PTI had submitted their resignation. Out of all the applications, only Javed Hashmi’s resignation was accepted, whereas the others were rejected by the speaker of National Assembly.

Back then, Sheikh Rasheed had commented on Imran’s statement, saying he would resign from the National Assembly on the day PTI chief does.