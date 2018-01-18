Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
Web Desk

New CCTV footage emerges of Landi Kotal firing incident that left policeman dead

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

File Photo

KARACHI: Geo News obtained late Wednesday night a new closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the fatal shooting incident in Landi Kotal that had left one police officer dead.

In the video clip, two assailants — wearing black clothes — can be seen on a motorcycle, with helmets on to hide their identities.

On the other hand, two dacoits robbed a mobile phone retailer in Model Colony at gunpoint and escaped with cash and cellphones in a bag.

Police arrested two other suspects in Orangi Town during a search operation late Wednesday night, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said, adding that weapons were recovered from the detainees.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistanis should curse leaders who curse, Sanaullah fires back at Imran, Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistanis should curse leaders who curse, Sanaullah fires back at Imran, Sheikh Rasheed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Afghanistan seeks world pressure on Islamabad for consensus in Taliban talks: Haley

Afghanistan seeks world pressure on Islamabad for consensus in Taliban talks: Haley

 Updated 8 hours ago
CJCSC highlights Pakistan's counter-terror efforts at NATO session in Brussels

CJCSC highlights Pakistan's counter-terror efforts at NATO session in Brussels

 Updated 9 hours ago
Sindh approves life skills based education for class 6 to 9

Sindh approves life skills based education for class 6 to 9

 Updated 10 hours ago
Sheikh Rasheed announces resignation from National Assembly

Sheikh Rasheed announces resignation from National Assembly

Updated 11 hours ago
Empty seats in opposition rally confirm Nawaz's stance: Maryam

Empty seats in opposition rally confirm Nawaz's stance: Maryam

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
ECP announces distribution of seats in national, provincial assemblies

ECP announces distribution of seats in national, provincial assemblies

Updated 12 hours ago
Want an end to 'sultanate of Sharifs', says Qadri

Want an end to 'sultanate of Sharifs', says Qadri

 Updated 11 hours ago
Imran flays parliament for allowing 'criminal' to become party chief

Imran flays parliament for allowing 'criminal' to become party chief

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM