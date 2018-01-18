Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Bilawal orders inquiry into killing of Waziristan youth in 'police shootout'

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Thursday that he has directed Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal to conduct an inquiry into the controversial killing of Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar in a media talk claimed to have shot down four terrorists, including Naseemullah, allegedly affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, in a police encounter at Shah Latif town on January 13.

However, acquaintances and relatives of the deceased dispute the claim and term the incident an extrajudicial murder.

Speaking to Geo News earlier, the relatives of Naseemullah said that the deceased came to Karachi from South Waziristan one year ago and ran a clothing shop at Al-Asif Square, and was not involved in any unlawful activities.

SSP Anwar claimed in his media talk that the police raided the terrorists' hideout on a tip-off. The suspects fired on police and threw hand grenades, he said, adding that in the exchange of fire all four terrorists were killed.

He also claimed that among the suspects was a gunman of late TTP chief Hakeemullah Mehsud and notorious Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorist Maulvi Ishaq.

Social media reacts to 'extrajudicial killing' 

Social media expressed its thoughts on Naseemullah's killing, with some expressing their condolences over his death after acquaintances of the deceased disputed SSP Anwar's claim and called it an extrajudicial murder.

Civil society activist Jibran Nasir demanded an investigation into the controversial killing.

"Youth activists from FATA are challenging the killing of Naqeeb Mehsud by Sindh Police in Supreme Court. Who else wants to be a party to the petition?" tweeted FATA Youth Jirga founding member Nizamuddin Khan.

Another user also demanded a probe into the killing. 


Comments

