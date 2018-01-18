Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Rao Anwar to lose post if inquiry committee not satisfied: Siyal

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has said that a three-member committee has been formed to probe the suspected extrajudicial killing of Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan.

"The committee will present its report within three days," the home minister said, during his appearance on Geo News' show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

He said the inquiry committee has the concerned station house officer (SHO) removed from his post.

Siyal urged that anyone having any information on the case should appear before the committee. "I assure that if Naqeebullah is found innocent, then action will be taken against responsible individuals."

He maintained that his party does not support a person who is proven guilty in an inquiry.

The home minister said that the three officers inducted in the committee bear good repute, adding that he will try to meet father of Naseemullah.

If Rao Anwar fails to satisfy the committee, then he too will not remain on his post, he said.

Commenting on Intezar murder case, Siyal said a judicial commission has been formed for investigations into the case.

"An inquiry is being conducted as to why were plain-clothed personnel present on the spot where the murder took place," he said.

