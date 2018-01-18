Pakistani nuclear physicist Ishfaq Ahmed passes away

Dr Ishfaq Ahmed. Photo: File

Pakistani nuclear physicist Dr Ishfaq Ahmed passed away on Thursday, at the age of 87.

Dr Ahmed was the chairperson for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission from 1991 to 2001. During this period, in 1998, Pakistan conducted its first nuclear test.

Due to his efforts in the field of nuclear physics, Dr Ahmed had received three of the highest civil awards in Pakistan – Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Nishan-e-Imtiaz. His endeavours also led to the creation of Global Change Impact Studies Centre in Islamabad, where research on climate change is undertaken.

He had also served as an adviser to the prime minister for strategic and scientific programmes.

The nuclear physicist was born and raised in Gurasdpur, India in 1930, as per reports. But his family migrated to Lahore after Partition.

He studied Bachelors of Science in Physics at Punjab University in 1949. After completing his undergraduate studies, Dr Ahmed went on to pursue a masters degree. He also carried out research in Canada on nuclear technologies.