Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Woman chases down, beats up robbers in Rawalpindi

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 19, 2018

RAWALPINDI: A womanfrom Rawalpindi chased down two robbers after their failed attempt to snatch her bag in the remits of the New Town Police Station Thursday afternoon.

In the CCTV video of the incident, it can be seen that two robbers, riding a motorcycle, attempt to snatch the purse of woman, who’s walking along the road with a partner, but fail to do so.

After the failed attempt, the robbers’ motorcycle skids and they both fall to the ground.

The woman, seizing the opportunity, dashes towards the robbers and starts battering them.

One of the suspects manages to make a run for it after which the woman turns around and sets her eyes on the remaining robber.

As the woman is physically assaulting the robber, passersby begin to gather and intervene, taking a hold of the robber.

Though the woman has not yet been identified yet, social media users have appreciated her bravery.



Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Illegal detention case: SHC orders departmental action against CTD officials

Illegal detention case: SHC orders departmental action against CTD officials

 Updated 47 minutes ago
'Our heads hang in shame': CJP takes notice of Axact degree scandal

'Our heads hang in shame': CJP takes notice of Axact degree scandal

Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz, Achakzai meet in Lahore, condemn opposition tirade against Parliament

Shehbaz, Achakzai meet in Lahore, condemn opposition tirade against Parliament

 Updated 2 hours ago
Axact impersonated Rex Tillerson in fake degrees scam, BBC journalist reveals

Axact impersonated Rex Tillerson in fake degrees scam, BBC journalist reveals

Updated 3 hours ago
Famed columnist, poet Munnu Bhai passes away

Famed columnist, poet Munnu Bhai passes away

 Updated 3 hours ago
CTD Faisalabad thwarts terror bid, arrests two TTP suspects

CTD Faisalabad thwarts terror bid, arrests two TTP suspects

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Case filed over grenade attack in Karachi's Kharadar

Case filed over grenade attack in Karachi's Kharadar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan made aware of reservations, should prosecute Hafiz Saeed: US

Pakistan made aware of reservations, should prosecute Hafiz Saeed: US

 Updated 5 hours ago
FIR filed over attempted sexual abuse of minor girl in Karachi

FIR filed over attempted sexual abuse of minor girl in Karachi

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM