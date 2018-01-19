Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan allows visa on arrival for group tourists from 24 countries

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency has confirmed that Pakistan has allowed group tourists visa on arrival for 24 countries including the US and UK.

According to an FIA notification, tourists will be given multiple entry 30-day visas. The visit to Pakistan will need to be organized through a designated tour operator. The tour operator will be required to furnish tourist documents to the FIA Immigration Office with a requisite undertaking.

Visa allowed for group tourists
Visa allowed for business travelers
Business visa on arrival will also be issued to citizens from 68 countries. The 30-day single entry visa will require one of the following documents.

  1. Letter of invitation from a business organisation in Pakistan with a recommendation letter from a Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan or Trade Association.
  2. Letter of recommendation from an investment counsellor or Commercial Attaché in Pakistan’s Mission Abroad. 

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) approached authorities concerned to review visa policy for foreign tourists.

"We will focus on overseas Pakistanis and foreign tourists during year 2018. He said that visa policy for foreign tourists is required to be reviewed to facilitate more tourists from across the world," said Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, managing director of the PTDC.

"We have also requested civil aviation to provide places at all international airports in the country to set-up Tourism Information Desks," he said.

Ghafoor said in a written statement that Pakistan was ranked on top by British Backpacker Society among twenty top travel destinations for 2018.

He said that this was huge honor for Pakistan.

He said that the PTDC is also appointing focal persons in big cities of the country and coordinators for tourism in all tourism-generating countries to increase tourist influx to Pakistan, who will work as a bridge between tourism departments and tourists.

