Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Int'l games at home to help reignite Pak hockey, says Dutch hockey veteran Weusthof

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan is a safe place to host international hockey matches, Roderick Weusthof — a former Dutch hockey player — noted Friday night, adding that other teams should also visit the country.

Speaking to media in Karachi after leading the World XI team to a 5-1 win against Pakistan, Weusthof said Pakistani players are skilful but lack the experience, which is why several moves ended up futile and the green shirts lost the chances to secure goals.

When asked if Pakistan were a weaker side than they expected, he said, “Definitely not!”

“They played really well, especially in the first quarter. We [kept] thinking, 'what’s going on?' because they were fast and skilful and, once we were [left] behind, they played really well.

"We enjoyed here. It was a nice game for the crowd and I think Pakistan will learn something from this,” added Weusthof, who bagged the gold medalist in the 2007 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan definitely has a future prospect in light of hockey, he said.

“They are young; they played well but [have] yet to score goals. They lost pace. They will learn for future from this match.

"We really enjoyed this game.”

Weusthof mentioned that the Pakistan squad — which had competed against the World XI team here in Karachi earlier today — has "amazing players", who make "nice passes" and definitely show promise for future.

The hockey player also praised the local security arrangements, stressing that if more teams tour Pakistan, it will help the nation reemerge as one of the best countries in the world for hockey.

“It is really important that foreign teams come here and play against this young Pakistan team […] because they can learn from them; they can gain some experience,” he said.

“We are feeling safe [and] everything is organized very well. If you do this for every country then there’ll be better and better teams,” the former Netherlands player said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

World XI beats Pakistan 5-1 in first hockey match

World XI beats Pakistan 5-1 in first hockey match

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka for biggest one day win

Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka for biggest one day win

 Updated 5 hours ago
PHF honours hockey legends by inducting to hall-of-fame

PHF honours hockey legends by inducting to hall-of-fame

 Updated 8 hours ago
Second seed Wozniacki cruises into Australian Open last 16

Second seed Wozniacki cruises into Australian Open last 16

 Updated 8 hours ago
What’s gone wrong with Sarfraz XI?

What’s gone wrong with Sarfraz XI?

 Updated 11 hours ago
Barcelona stay calm after seeing unbeaten run end

Barcelona stay calm after seeing unbeaten run end

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Svitolina ends teen dream in furnace Australian Open

Svitolina ends teen dream in furnace Australian Open

 Updated 14 hours ago
U-19 World Cup: Pakistan fight off Sri Lanka to qualify for quarterfinals

U-19 World Cup: Pakistan fight off Sri Lanka to qualify for quarterfinals

Updated 14 hours ago
Officials were warned of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor's abuse: report

Officials were warned of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor's abuse: report

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM