Int'l games at home to help reignite Pak hockey, says Dutch hockey veteran Weusthof

KARACHI: Pakistan is a safe place to host international hockey matches, Roderick Weusthof — a former Dutch hockey player — noted Friday night, adding that other teams should also visit the country.



Speaking to media in Karachi after leading the World XI team to a 5-1 win against Pakistan, Weusthof said Pakistani players are skilful but lack the experience, which is why several moves ended up futile and the green shirts lost the chances to secure goals.

When asked if Pakistan were a weaker side than they expected, he said, “Definitely not!”

“They played really well, especially in the first quarter. We [kept] thinking, 'what’s going on?' because they were fast and skilful and, once we were [left] behind, they played really well.

"We enjoyed here. It was a nice game for the crowd and I think Pakistan will learn something from this,” added Weusthof, who bagged the gold medalist in the 2007 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan definitely has a future prospect in light of hockey, he said.

“They are young; they played well but [have] yet to score goals. They lost pace. They will learn for future from this match.

"We really enjoyed this game.”

Weusthof mentioned that the Pakistan squad — which had competed against the World XI team here in Karachi earlier today — has "amazing players", who make "nice passes" and definitely show promise for future.

The hockey player also praised the local security arrangements, stressing that if more teams tour Pakistan, it will help the nation reemerge as one of the best countries in the world for hockey.



“It is really important that foreign teams come here and play against this young Pakistan team […] because they can learn from them; they can gain some experience,” he said.

“We are feeling safe [and] everything is organized very well. If you do this for every country then there’ll be better and better teams,” the former Netherlands player said.