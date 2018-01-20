Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Balochistan

Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: A large number of weapons and ammunition were recovered during intelligence-based operations in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted the operations in Dera Bugti, Kohlu and Dera Murad Jamali.

The recovered items include submachine guns, light machine guns, mortar rounds, grenades, detonators, explosives and communication equipment, the statement read.

The forces have thwarted terrorism bids, nabbed suspects and recovered ammunitions in similar operations in the province earlier.

A statement from January 12 stated that 16 suspects were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Sambaza, Sibi and Hazar Ganji areas of Balochistan.