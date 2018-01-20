Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Balochistan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

Photo: File 

RAWALPINDI: A large number of weapons and ammunition were recovered during intelligence-based operations in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted the operations in Dera Bugti, Kohlu and Dera Murad Jamali.

The recovered items include submachine guns, light machine guns, mortar rounds, grenades, detonators, explosives and communication equipment, the statement read.

The forces have thwarted terrorism bids, nabbed suspects and recovered ammunitions in similar operations in the province earlier.

A statement from January 12 stated that 16 suspects were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Sambaza, Sibi and Hazar Ganji areas of Balochistan. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Naqeeb’s father reminisces about ‘good-natured son’

Naqeeb’s father reminisces about ‘good-natured son’

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Lahore police force citizen to remove clothes

Lahore police force citizen to remove clothes

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Sharif mafia' destroying moral values of youth: Imran

'Sharif mafia' destroying moral values of youth: Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Intezar killing: SHC declines to nominate judge for judicial inquiry

Intezar killing: SHC declines to nominate judge for judicial inquiry

 Updated 4 hours ago
I’m not Tahir-ul-Qadri to get scared by a wire: Nawaz

I’m not Tahir-ul-Qadri to get scared by a wire: Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Naqeebullah nominated in FIR different from slain man: sources

Naqeebullah nominated in FIR different from slain man: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Pakistan needs honest leadership, strong judiciary: CJP

Pakistan needs honest leadership, strong judiciary: CJP

Updated 2 hours ago
Hear me roar: PML-N’s ‘political lions’ flanked by real one in rally

Hear me roar: PML-N’s ‘political lions’ flanked by real one in rally

 Updated 10 hours ago
Senator SM Zafar quits politics

Senator SM Zafar quits politics

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM