Sunday Jan 21 2018
GEO NEWS

JI chief threatens ‘grand rally’ in Karachi if concrete steps not taken in Naqeebullah case

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

Siraj also demanded a judicial commission be formed to probe the case, the report of which would be submitted to the chief justice. Photo: Geo News
 

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq threatened on Sunday the Sindh government with a grand rally on January 31 “comprising all ethnicities in the city” if concrete steps are not taken to ensure justice in the Naqeebullah killing case.

Naqeebullah was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by former Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. However, his family later stated that Naqeebullah was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter.

Addressing the media here, Siraj also demanded a judicial commission be formed to probe the case, the report of which would be submitted to the chief justice of the Supreme Court. 

"We won’t accept any reports if a judicial commission is not formed," he said.

CTD AIG Sanaullah Abbasi contacts IG KP in Naqeebullah killing probe

KP IG said Naqeebullah’s family will be sent to Karachi under full security so they could participate in investigation

“Anwar’s removal is not enough, we want to see him in court,” he said. 

The JI chief emphasised that the issue does not pertain to only a particular community but is the result of indiscriminate police brutality against the city’s residents.

He severely criticised Anwar and said every resident of Karachi says the police officer is a murderer.

“Extrajudicial killings are Rao Anwar’s specialty,” he said, demanding the chief minister Sindh and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to take action against him.

Anwar was removed from his post while six other police officials were suspended after the probe committee formed over the extrajudicial killing found the 27-year-old Naqeebullah to be innocent.

Commenting today on the progress of the committee formed to probe the killing, Additional Inspector-General of Counter-Terrorism Department Sanaullah Abbasi said the committee will have regular sessions and will show progress too.

