Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CTD AIG Sanaullah Abbasi contacts IG KP in Naqeebullah killing probe

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

Naqeebullah and three others were allegedly among four suspects killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by former Senior Superintendent of Police Malir Rao Anwar on January 30. Photo: Naqeebullah/Facebook
 

KARACHI: Additional Inspector-General (AIG) of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sanaullah Abbasi has contacted the Inspector-General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sought his help in the extra-judicial killing probe of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The AIG said that IGP KP Salahuddin Khan Mehsood has assured him that Naqeebullah’s family will be sent to Karachi under full security so that they could participate in the investigation.

Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar removed from post, placed on ECL

Security agencies probing Anwar's assets in Karachi and Islamabad

Commenting on the progress of the committee formed to probe the killing, Sanaullah said the committee will have regular sessions and will show progress too.

Naqeebullah was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. However, his family later stated that Naqeebullah was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter. 

Entire police party suspended 

Also on Sunday, six police officials were suspended after the probe committee formed over the extrajudicial killing found the 27-year-old to be innocent.

SHO Amanullah Marwat, who was removed from his post on Friday, has been suspended, along with ASI Fida Hussain, Head Constables Syed Sadaqat Shah and Mohsin Abbas, and Constables Raja Shamim Mukhtar and Rana Riaz Ahmad.

This follows the removal on Saturday of SSP Anwar from his post. Anwar's name has also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the probe committee, sources said.

On January 18, the Inspector-General Police Sindh, Allah Dino Khawaja, ordered the formation of a three-member committee, headed by CTD's Abbasi, to probe the extrajudicial killing.

Naqeeb’s father reminisces about ‘good-natured son’

Naqeeb’s family finds it hard to believe he’s no longer around

On January 20, the committee found the 27-year-old innocent, sources informed Geo News. According to the initial investigation report, the committee had termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah ‘baseless’, sources said.

In its report, the committee stated that there was no proof found of Naqeebullah being a terrorist. The 2014 FIR presented by Anwar against Naqeebullah was also bogus, it said.

The committee in its report has also recommended the registration of a case against Anwar and other personnel involved in Naqeebullah’s killing.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the killing on Friday and summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC forms body to review substandard education at law colleges

SC forms body to review substandard education at law colleges

Updated 57 minutes ago
Baseless, negative, insulting, venomous campaign: Jang/Geo Group issues legal notice to Imran Khan

Baseless, negative, insulting, venomous campaign: Jang/Geo Group issues legal notice to Imran Khan

 Updated an hour ago
Four killed over land dispute in Mianwali

Four killed over land dispute in Mianwali

 Updated an hour ago
JIT head submits report of in Supreme Court Zainab's rape, murder

JIT head submits report of in Supreme Court Zainab's rape, murder

Updated 27 minutes ago
18 detained in combing operation in Karachi's Orangi Town

18 detained in combing operation in Karachi's Orangi Town

 Updated 4 hours ago
Three officers suspended over police brutality incident on M9 motorway

Three officers suspended over police brutality incident on M9 motorway

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Shehbaz govt will reach its conclusion in two months: Qadri

Shehbaz govt will reach its conclusion in two months: Qadri

Updated 13 hours ago
Naqeeb’s father reminisces about ‘good-natured son’

Naqeeb’s father reminisces about ‘good-natured son’

 Updated 14 hours ago
Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Balochistan

Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Balochistan

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM