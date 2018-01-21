CTD AIG Sanaullah Abbasi contacts IG KP in Naqeebullah killing probe

Naqeebullah and three others were allegedly among four suspects killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by former Senior Superintendent of Police Malir Rao Anwar on January 30. Photo: Naqeebullah/Facebook

KARACHI: Additional Inspector-General (AIG) of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sanaullah Abbasi has contacted the Inspector-General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sought his help in the extra-judicial killing probe of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The AIG said that IGP KP Salahuddin Khan Mehsood has assured him that Naqeebullah’s family will be sent to Karachi under full security so that they could participate in the investigation.

Commenting on the progress of the committee formed to probe the killing, Sanaullah said the committee will have regular sessions and will show progress too.

Naqeebullah was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. However, his family later stated that Naqeebullah was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter.



Entire police party suspended

Also on Sunday, six police officials were suspended after the probe committee formed over the extrajudicial killing found the 27-year-old to be innocent.



SHO Amanullah Marwat, who was removed from his post on Friday, has been suspended, along with ASI Fida Hussain, Head Constables Syed Sadaqat Shah and Mohsin Abbas, and Constables Raja Shamim Mukhtar and Rana Riaz Ahmad.



This follows the removal on Saturday of SSP Anwar from his post. Anwar's name has also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the probe committee, sources said.



On January 18, the Inspector-General Police Sindh, Allah Dino Khawaja, ordered the formation of a three-member committee, headed by CTD's Abbasi, to probe the extrajudicial killing.

On January 20, the committee found the 27-year-old innocent, sources informed Geo News. According to the initial investigation report, the committee had termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah ‘baseless’, sources said.

In its report, the committee stated that there was no proof found of Naqeebullah being a terrorist. The 2014 FIR presented by Anwar against Naqeebullah was also bogus, it said.

The committee in its report has also recommended the registration of a case against Anwar and other personnel involved in Naqeebullah’s killing.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the killing on Friday and summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.