pakistan
Sunday Jan 21 2018
GEO NEWS

Political goons from across Pakistan gathered on Mall Road: Shehbaz Sharif

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that a big farce was put on display on the Mall Road, where political goons from all across Pakistan gathered, referring to the political rally by the Opposition parties on Jan 17.

CM Punjab was addressing a ceremony in Lahore, where he said that Imran put allegations on him but failed to prove them.

“On my notices, Imran seeks new date every time,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that Imran Khan lies frequently, adding that the PTI chief spoke of producing electricity but never did anything in this regard.

“Imran never produced a single kilowatt of electricity,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

The CM Punjab said when there was an outbreak of dengue in Lahore, the provincial government worked day and night against the disease.

While lambasting Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz said that the former president embezzled the money of the nation.

“We will bring back the money robbed by Zardari from even the furthest corner of the world,” said Shehbaz.

The CM Punjab said that the provincial government in Punjab has worked rapidly on the power projects.

Over half of water supplied to Karachi every day is unfiltered

Updated 2 hours ago
Rao Anwar, others involved in Naqeebullah killing to be arrested: sources

Updated 2 hours ago
JI chief threatens ‘grand rally’ in Karachi if concrete steps not taken in Naqeebullah case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Two terrorists killed in DG Khan: ISPR

Updated 4 hours ago
SHO dismissed after 2011 Kharotabad incident killed in Quetta

Updated 4 hours ago
Two more seasonal influenza patients die in Multan

 Updated 5 hours ago
