Naqeebullah killing: Won’t appear before probe team, says Rao Anwar

KARACHI: Suspended Malir SSP, Rao Anwar who is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah, announced on Monday that he will not appear before the investigative committee.



Naqeebullah Mehsud, 27, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an exchange of fire with a police team headed by SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. Naqeebullah’s family had stated that he was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter.

A committee formed to probe the killing dismissed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah and declared him innocent. The committee ordered the suspension of Anwar and other officials involved in the incident as well as placement of Anwar's name on the Exit Control List.

In a telephone conversation, Anwar claimed he was facing a one-sided inquiry. While referring to being called by the probe committee, he said there was no point in going where there was no hope for justice. Anwar alleged that a malicious campaign against him was being perpetuated and dismissed the allegation that he unlawfully held people under his custody.

Anwar added that a few days back Sindh IG AD Khawaja announced Rs0.2 million award for police officials behind a shootout at Shahrah-e-Faisal, but later the police encounter turned questionable.

“Does it mean IG Sindh was involved in the killing,” questioned Anwar.

Sindh IG AD Khawaja denies raid

Sindh Police IG AD Khawaja refuted that police conducted a raid at the residence of Anwar.

He also said that no one was taken into police's custody from the residence.

An inquiry team, headed by Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, was formed to probe the extrajudicial murder.

All the officials involved in the incident have been suspended and an FIR is expected to be registered against them.



Read More:



