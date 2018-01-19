Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 19 2018
GEO NEWS

Naqeebullah wanted to be a 'social media king', says friend

GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 19, 2018

KARACHI: A friend and relative of late Naqeebullah strongly rejected SSP Malir Rao Anwar’s allegations against the deceased, while speaking in Geo News' show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath on Thursday.

SSP Anwar, in a media talk on January 13,  claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town.

Later, it was revealed that the deceased 'terrorists' included Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan. His family claimed he disappeared on January 3 from Sohrab Goth and was then killed in a fake encounter. 

Noor Khan, Naqeebullah's cousin, wondered in the show how the deceased, who was fond of his styling and grooming, could choose to become a terrorist.

SSP Rao Anwar appears before probe body in Naqeebullah 'encounter' case

Malir SSP claimed to have killed four terrorists in encounter on Jan 13 in Karachi; Naqeebullah's family disputes charge of terrorist

“Naqeebullah had an interest in modelling. How could a person who was known and seen to be fond of styling and grooming become a terrorist? All allegations levelled by Rao Anwar are baseless,” he said.

Khan added that Naqeebullah Mehsud went to Karachi in 2008, and was doing labour work at a factory in Hub Chowki.

“A few days back he visited South Waziristan, he was planning to open a clothing shop after his return to Karachi,” the deceased’s cousin said. “He never informed us about his affiliation with any proscribed organization .”

Later in the show, Naqeebullah's friend Irfan Khan seconded Noor Khan’s view, adding that the deceased wanted to be a ‘social media king’.

"He desired to be a Facebook king. He was living in Karachi for the last nine years. Why wasn't Rao Anwar after him in the past, why out of a sudden he was targeted,” he questioned. 

