Monday Jan 22 2018
GEO NEWS

Punjab University situation under control; VC vows action against perpetrators

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

LAHORE: A large contingent of police stands guard at the Punjab University where two groups clashed over a cultural event in the early hours of Monday morning. 

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and ordered CPO Lahore to submit a report. 

Speaking to Geo News, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar said the situation was under control and those involved in disturbing the peace at the varsity were being identified using CCTV footage adding that strict action would be taken against them. 

"Not only will they be removed from the university, there will be legal action against them," Prof Zakar said. 

Students group clashing at Punjab University – Geo News screengrab 
 

The clash broke out late Sunday night when one student group attacked another over their preparations for the 'pioneer festival' in the Electrical Engineering Department.

Students attacked each other with batons and bricks. They also torched a room inside the department and a number of cars parked on the varsity’s premises.

Last year in March the Punjab University had imposed a ban on student organisations from holding any kind of event.

The ban came as a reaction to a brawl between two student groups at the university on March 21, 2017 in which 18 students were injured. 

A student group was celebrating their cultural day outside the Faisal Auditorium when a rival student group arrived and began chanting slogans against them which led to the clash.

