SSP Muqadas Haider involved in son’s murder, alleges Intezar’s father

Intezar Ahmed was killed in Karachi on January 14

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Ahmed, the father of the slain youth Intezar Ahmed, alleged on Monday that SSP Muqadas Haider is involved in the killing of his son.

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 14.



The father claimed that there were two people accompanying his son at the time of the shooting, Madiha Kayani and Salman, and they are also involved in the murder.

Both of them know everything, he said, adding that Salman introduced Intezar to the girl who took him to the site of the incident.



Ishtiaq Ahmed further said that SSP Haider’s guards opened straight fire on his son, while the guard standing at Madiha’s side only did aerial firing.

However, DIG South Azad Khan said Haider would be made part of the investigation if any evidence is found against him. He added that the police has recorded Madiha's and Salman's statements.

He further said that no concession would be given to the girl, keeping in view that she is the daughter and niece of police officials.

The police had earlier maintained that the youth was killed in firing by unidentified assailants on motorcycles. However, it was later disclosed that the Anti-Car Lifting Cell officials opened fire at Ahmed's car after he failed to stop his vehicle despite their instructions.



On Jan 18, Sindh Police authorities had removed senior official Muqaddas Haider from his post. A notification issued had confirmed that Haider, a senior superintendent in the ACLC, has been transferred and directed to report to the city police officer with immediate effect and until further orders.

The ACLC officers already booked in Intezar Ahmed’s murder case had been deployed for SSP Haider’s security.



Owing to the spotlight on the case, Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder of Intezar. During a conversation with Intezar’s father, the chief minister said an inquiry would be conducted according to the family’s wishes.



Earlier Deputy Inspector General South Azad Khan while speaking to Geo News had said that the investigation was underway and it would be before time to say it was pre-meditated murder.

While responding to a question regarding the presence of an SSP's guards among the policemen who opened fire, he said that the guards shouldn’t have been present at that time and the police was investigating his stance in the matter.