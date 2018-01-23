CM Punjab criticises Zardari, Imran during Layyah address

LAYYAH: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPPP) chairman Asif Ali Zardari while addressing party supporters in Layyah on Tuesday.

Sharif told supporters that "Zardari says 'I have come to hold the Sharif brothers accountable,' he who is the architect of corruption is saying he will hold others accountable?"

Lashing out at Imran Khan, the Punjab chief minister asked his supporters, "He, who is lying 24/7, is he worthy of your vote?"

Sharif criticised Khan over his 2013 campaign promise of electrifying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the rest of Pakistan adding that Khan did not add a single megawatt of electricity.

Shehbaz promised the people of the district that he would transform the area and bring it on par with districts such as Multan and Sargodha if the PML-N is elected to power in 2018.

The provincial chief executive also said PML-N would inaugurate the metro bus project in Layyah, just like in Lahore.



He further added that medical facilities in Layyah were already at par with those in Lahore and Multan.

Speaking about the work the incumbent government has done in Punjab during its present tenure, Shehbaz said the PML-N government and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif provided subsidies to farmers for manure and tube wells.



Moreover, Shehbaz also announced Rs300 million for a university in Layyah.