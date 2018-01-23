'The Shape of Water' leads Oscar nominations with 13

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018
LOS ANGELES: Fairy tale romance "The Shape of Water" topped the list of Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 13 nods, including for best picture, actress and supporting actor.
In second place was World War II epic "Dunkirk" with eight, while crime drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" came in third with seven.
The Oscars will be handed out on March 4 in Hollywood.
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces/Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Blade Runner: 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner: 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
'Mighty River', Mudbound
'Mystery of Love,' Call Me by Your Name
'Remember Me,' Coco
'Stand Up for Something,' Marshall
'This Is Me,' The Greatest Showman
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote: All of Us
Edith and Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
