Adam Peaty's mother vows to 'come back stronger' amid wedding fallout

Adam Peaty's mother mother has said she's the 'most broken version' of herself ahead of his Christmas wedding to Gordon Ramsay's eldest daughter, Holly.

The couple are excited for their big day as they prepare to exchange vows in Bath just days after Christmas.

However, despite the positive developments in their love lives, their wedding has become the centre of controversy after it was revealed that the pair had banned Adam's family from celebrations, with his father reportedly not even invited to his stag do.

Caroline was also not invited to her daughter-in-law's hen-party.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she admitted previous years had been the toughest yet, but vowed to bounce back in the new year.

She wrote: 'This year, I met the most broken version of myself but also the strongest. 2026, get ready, because I'm coming back stronger than ever.'

Meanwhile, her estranged son shared a sweet picture alongside Holly .

Captioning the shots, he marvelled: 'Less than two weeks until we’re getting married. Where did the time go? Yes this is literally the only picture we have together in the last few weeks.'

Commenting on the post, shared by Peaty on Sunday evening, Holly wrote: 'Such a poser.'

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Caroline is demanding Netflix remove her from Gordon Ramsay’s new documentary, as she doesn’t want them ‘cashing in' on her misery.