Kody Brown emphasizes fitness and aging gracefully

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown opened up about his plans to age gracefully.

He revealed his rigorous workout regimen which is a part of a broader effort to age well.

On the December 14 episode of the TLC series, Brown explained that he trains consistently to keep up with his young wife Robyn Brown.

“I got to keep myself young,” Kody explained while demonstrating pull-ups during a workout segment, “I don't want to be the old man in the family.”

Brown emphasized that his strength training is not about vanity but about staying well and healthy.

“I'm really trying to focus on aging gracefully. Strength training simply for the purpose of just staying well and healthy,” he told viewers.

His ex‑wives Christine Brown and Meri Brown noted that fitness has long been a central part of his life.

Christine recalled, “Kody always was obsessed about working out. Always obsessed. It was an obsession, I thought.”

Meri Brown added that his dedication has grown significantly in recent years, saying, “Now he’s in pretty good shape. He works hard.”

Robyn Brown, his only current wife, praised his commitment, calling it “icing on the cake” and stressing that what matters most is “who he is as a person.”

Brown’s focus on fitness came as he has embarked on an “apology tour” with his ex‑wives, acknowledging past mistakes in his marriages and with his children.