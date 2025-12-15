Rob Reiner's son in police custody after murder, daughter speaks out

Nick Reiner, 32, hasn't been arrested but remains in custody of the LA County Sherriff's apartment

Rob Reiner’s son Nick is in police custody over suspicion of murdering his parents.

TMZ has confirmed that Nick Reiner, 32, was detained after Rob and his wife Michele were found dead. People magazine previously said that family members confirmed Nick killed his parents. According to TMZ’s sources, Nick has not been arrested but remains in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was detained Sunday night, December 14, after police discovered the filmmaker — known for classics including The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally — and his longtime spouse dead inside their mansion at about 3:30 pm.

The couple were reportedly found hacked to death, and their daughter Romy is said to have discovered the bodies.

As the investigation unfolds, Rob Reiner’s family is starting to speak out. His adopted daughter Tracy, whom Reiner adopted during his marriage to the late Penny Marshall, shared her shock in a brief statement.

“I came from the greatest family ever,” Tracy, 61, told NBC News. “I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

She added that she had seen her father just one day earlier at a family gathering, underscoring how sudden and devastating the loss has been.

A family statement to Variety expressed, "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Nick Reiner, meanwhile, has previously spoken openly about his struggles with addiction and periods of homelessness, issues that had strained his relationship with stability over the years.

Authorities have not announced any charges, and no further details about the case have been released.