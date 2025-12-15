Why Noah Baumbach cast George Clooney as Jay Kelly?

Director Noah Baumbach revealed the reason for casting George Clooney in the dramedy, Jay Kelly.

Baumbach shared Clooney's 'timelessness' and ability to balance charm with vulnerability made him the ideal choice for the lead role in his new Netflix film.

The movie co-written with Emily Mortimer, follows Clooney as Jay Kelly, a world-famous actor confronting mortality after the sudden death of his mentor.

Baumbach explained that Clooney's casting gave the project its shape.

"George has a kind of timelessness, which is so interesting about him," he shared.

"He feels like he could be a movie star in any era. What I loved watching with him was, he's so funny and charming, and that's part of what Jay Kelly is as well, but because this story also has this kind of undertow and these memories and this other thing that's going on at the same time, watching him reveal more and more of himself — and I don't mean himself as the iconography of George Clooney, but some other real vulnerability — I thought was fascinating."

Though Clooney shares some biographical details with the character as both hail from Kentucky, the filmmaker stressed that the role was not written specifically for him.

Instead, his presence added a layered complexity.