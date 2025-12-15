Russell Simmons breaks silence on Kimora Lee's parenting claims

Russell Simmons reacted to ex-wife Kimora Lee’s comments on co-parenting.

The American entrepreneur admitted to be “fighting” for the love of his and Lee’s kids, however, the model-turned-fashion mogul told People magazine that she doesn’t “have a relationship really” with father of her kids.

In response, Simmons said that “there are two sides to every story.”

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years,” Russell, who shares daughters Ming Lee, 25, and Aoki Lee, 23, with Kimora, wrote on Threads. “I was ur best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock.”

Kimora also shares son Kenzo Lee, 16, with actor Djimon Hounsou, 61, and son Wolfe Lee, 10, with former investment banker Tim Leissner.

Like Simmons, she also doesn’t maintain relationship with rest two.

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane star further admitted that she credits her “village” of “friends and family and people my kids can rely on” for helping through.

"Usually I would say that I co-parent okay, but the kids are with me full-time," she explained. "I'm pretty much the primary parent. It's difficult, but I don't know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird."

She stressed that she has never centred her life around a man. Kimora explained that she is grateful for being able to support her family in ways many parents cannot, adding that her strength and independence played a crucial role in keeping the family stable.

Kimora and Russell, who married in 1998 and split in 2006 before their divorce was finalized in 2009.