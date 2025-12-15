 
‘IT Welcome to Derry' to unfold over multiple seasons confirms Andy Muschietti

Last episode of the 'IT Welcome to Derry' was aired on December 14

Geo News Digital Desk
December 15, 2025

Andy Muschietti, film director and screenwriter, shared that the HBO Max hit series IT: Welcome to Derry is planned to have three seasons.

The director told CinePOP that the show is created from the beginning to give a look into a longer story, giving fans more time to explore the scary world of Derry.

“For now, we’re going to finish this story, or our intention is to finish this story, in three seasons of IT: Welcome to Derry,” Muschietti shared, speaking with producer Barbara Muschietti before the season finale.

However, the first season takes place in the summer of 1958 where it follows seven friends who start noticing strange and scary things happening in their town.

As they start paying attention to what they see, they realise that they are all facing the same evil, the shape-shifting clown Pennywise.

Bill Skarsgård, who has nailed his character in the series, returns as Pennywise continuing his role from the 2017 and 2019 IT movies.

The talented cast also includes Alixandra Fuchs, Kimberly Guerrero, Dorian Gray, Thomas Mitchell, BJ Harrison, Peter Outerbridge, Shane Marriott, Chad Rook, Joshua Odjick and Morningstar Angeline.

Moreover, the last episode of the current season, called Winter Fire, was aired on December 14.

The series’ iconic character appears more slowly in the first episodes, but the story builds toward the return of the terrifying clown.

For the unversed, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who worked on the IT movies, are executive producers.

Fans of Stephen King’s story can now expect the next seasons to show more of Derry’s horrors and the children’s fight against Pennywise.

