'Stranger Things 5' volume 2 trailer unveils Hawkins’ final war

Stranger Things fans got a first intense look at the final showdown in Hawkins as Netflix released its new trailer for Volume 2 of the series’ fifth season.

The preview shows a town in chaos, with familiar faces with blood and unsettled while shaken with the situation, hinting at an even darker Upside Down than fans have imagined.

Set to premiere on Christmas Day, the last three episodes promised the group’s most dangerous fight yet, as Will Byers took a central role in the trailer, warning that they may have lost already, while his pal Joyce Byers appearing to be refusing to give up.

Joyce revealed that the fight is far from over as this tension drives the trailer’s message of courage against overwhelming odds.

However, the exciting trailer shows a lot of action, with fights, a dangerous Demogorgon and hinted that some of the characters might not survive throughout.

It also shows a shift in the story, as Will’s connection to the Upside Down seems stronger. He could become a new weapon against Vecna, giving the group more chances in the fight.

Series co-creator Ross Duffer said Will’s story will come in full circle, making his role in the final battle very crucial with series’ fighter Eleven.

The trailer ends with Vecna declaring the start of a “new world,” hinting at a dark and dramatic finale.

Fans now can expect thrilling, emotional moments when Volume 2 drops on Christmas Day, with the last episode airing on New Year’s Eve.

For the unversed, Stranger Things is set to finish its story with the biggest and most shocking confrontation yet.