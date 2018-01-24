Last day today to submit Hajj applications

ISLAMABAD: Today, January 24, marks the last day for submission of Hajj applications in the country.

The designated banks would continue receiving applications till working hours today. Balloting would be held on January 26.

Branches of 13 designated banks have so far received over 325,000 applications under Government Hajj Scheme, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Over 60,000 applications have been received from Peshawar, Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. As many as 28,000 applications have been received from Multan, 16,000 from Quetta, 15,000 from Faisalabad, and over 11,000 from Sialkot.

Over 18,000 Hajj applicants belong to age group of over 70 years.

As many as 120,000 pilgrims would perform Hajj under Government Hajj Scheme, out of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj 2018. The remaining 59,210 would perform Hajj under Private Hajj Scheme.

The designated banks include: Habib Bank Limited; United Bank Limited; National Bank of Pakistan; Muslim Commercial Bank; Allied Bank Limited; Agriculture Development Bank Limited; Bank of Punjab; Bank Alfalah; Meezan Bank; Habib Metropolitan Bank; Dubai Islamic Bank Limited; Faysal Bank Limited and Askari Bank Limited.