pakistan
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Intezar case: IO summons former SSP ACLC Muqaddas Haider to record statement

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

KARACHI: The investigation officer probing Intezar Ahmed killing case summoned former SSP Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) Muqaddas Haider to record his statement on Wednesday.

DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Aamir Farooqi also recorded statements of police officials arrested in the case.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, the father of the slain youth Intezar Ahmed, alleged earlier this week that the former SSP Haider was involved in the killing of his son. Intezar Ahmed was shot dead after the police's ACLC officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 14.

The father claimed that there were two people accompanying his son at the time of the shooting, Madiha Kayani and Salman, and they were also involved in his son's murder.

SSP Muqadas Haider involved in son’s murder, alleges Intezar’s father

Haider would be made part of the investigation if any evidence is found against him, says DIG south

Both of them knew everything, he said, adding that Salman had introduced Intezar to the girl who took him to the site of the incident.

Ishtiaq Ahmed further claimed that Haider’s guards opened straight fire on his son, while the guard standing at Madiha’s side only did aerial firing.

However, DIG South Azad Khan earlier said Haider would be made part of the investigation only if any evidence was found against him. He added that the police had recorded Madiha and Salman's statements.

He further said that no concession would be given to the girl, keeping in view that she is the daughter and niece of police officials.

Owing to the spotlight on the case, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder. During a conversation with Intezar’s father, the chief minister had said an inquiry would be conducted according to the family’s wishes.

