pakistan
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

UNSC's sanctions monitoring team arrives in Pakistan: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

United Nations Security Council. Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: The sanctions monitoring team of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reached Islamabad on Wednesday, sources informed Geo News.

The UNSC team will check on the progress made on sanctions placed on Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), its relief organisation Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation and other proscribed organisations.

The Foreign Office spokesperson declined to give details on the number of members of the team and their scheduled meetings in the federal capital. 

According to sources, the UN team will be briefed by the officials of the Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry and National Counter Terrorism Authority officials on the sanctions imposed by the government on the proscribed organisations.

Pakistan made aware of reservations, should prosecute Hafiz Saeed: US

The US has sent a message to Islamabad to conduct precise operation against Saeed, a State Department spokesperson said

It emerged on Jan 1 that the Pakistani government banned companies and individuals from making donations to JuD, Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation, and other organisations on the UNSC sanctions list.

According to a notification issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), all companies have been prohibited from "donating cash to the entities and individuals listed under the UNSC sanctions committee’s consolidated list".

The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, FiF, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other organisations and individuals.

