Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
REUTERS

Federer dispatches Berdych to reach semi-final

By
REUTERS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his group stage match against USA's Jack Sock in ATP World Tour Finals at The O2 Arena, London, Britain, November 12, 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien/Files
 

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Roger Federer argued with an umpire but mostly let his racket do the talking as he beat Tomas Berdych for the ninth time running to reach the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday.

Despite the 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4 scoreline, it was not all smooth sailing against the burly Czech for the 36-year-old Federer as he arrived in the last four of a grand slam for the 43rd time — and the 11th time without dropping a set.

Federer trailed early on, but 19th seed Berdych faltered when serving for the first set at 5-3 when Federer was infuriated by the malfunction of the Hawkeye video replay.

Berdych had one set point which Federer saved with a sweetly-struck backhand and another backhand went past him to give the Swiss the break back.

Second seed Federer turned on the style in the tiebreak, allowing Berdych a solitary point, and then wrapped up the second set with a single break of serve.

Berdych could have thrown in the towel when he fell behind in the third set but kept Federer on his toes by breaking back.

It only delayed the inevitable, though, as Federer broke again and completed the job with a love service game to set up a meeting with South Korean sensation Chung Hyeon for a place in the final.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse

Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse

 Updated an hour ago
Hub Rally organisers hope to bring Formula One to Pakistan

Hub Rally organisers hope to bring Formula One to Pakistan

 Updated 5 hours ago
PCB names new management for women team, Mark Coles assigned head coach

PCB names new management for women team, Mark Coles assigned head coach

 Updated 7 hours ago
Kerber in Halep's path as Wozniacki eyes first final

Kerber in Halep's path as Wozniacki eyes first final

 Updated 10 hours ago
History-making Chung sails into Australian Open semis

History-making Chung sails into Australian Open semis

 Updated 10 hours ago
Injured Nadal set to return in three weeks

Injured Nadal set to return in three weeks

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Serena Williams to make comeback at Fed Cup

Serena Williams to make comeback at Fed Cup

 Updated 16 hours ago
U-19 World Cup: Ali Zaryab, Musa steer Pakistan into semifinals

U-19 World Cup: Ali Zaryab, Musa steer Pakistan into semifinals

 Updated 16 hours ago
‘Sexist’ tweet sees new England women’s coach Neville under fire

‘Sexist’ tweet sees new England women’s coach Neville under fire

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM