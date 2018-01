File Photo

LODHRAN: A medical report released confirmed Wednesday night that a two-and-a-half years old child was sexually abused by an 18-year-old youth here, Geo News reported.

Earlier, it was reported that a boy, 18, allegedly sexually molested a minor kid in Lodhran.



Following the report's disclosure, police arrested the suspect and filed a case against him. An investigation was subsequently launched in this regard.