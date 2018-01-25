Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 25 2018
Web Desk

Shehzad returns as Pakistan off to attacking start in second T20

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the second T20

Still searching for their first win on this gloomy tour, Pakistan were off to an attacking start after opting to bat first against New Zealand in the second T20 international at Eden Park, Auckland.

Ahmed Shehzad returned to the playing XI, displacing all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz. 

The 26-year-old opener, along with Fakhar Zaman, hit aggressive boundaries, taking Pakistan to 44-0 after 5 overs. 

High-flying New Zealand are looking to seal the three-match T20 series whereas Pakistan need a win to avoid another series loss, after suffering a 5-0 clean sweep in the ODI series earlier this month.

The Kiwis beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the first T20 in Wellington, as the tourists’ batting woes persisted. The Green Shirts could only manage a total of 105, with only Babar Azam and Hasan Ali reaching double figures. New Zealand chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls remaining, driven by a power batting show by Colin Munro (49*).

The Green Shirts did a warm-up session ahead of the match today.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance, Trent Boult

