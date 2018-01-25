Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
Web Desk

Aitzaz Ahsan criticises Punjab government over handling of Zainab murder

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Senator Aitzaz Ahsan criticised the Punjab government over its handling of the Zainab murder case questioning how the provincial government can claim it handled the case well when the facilitators are still out there. 

Speaking to Geo News, Ahsan asked what the Punjab chief minister will do when the facilitators start issuing threats to Zainab's family. 

He said another important issue was the matter of the 250+ children who were sexually abused in Kasur. 

"The world raised hell over the issue on the media but the Punjab government was not even aware of the matter. 260 children were sexually abused in Kasur and their videos were made, those involved are still roaming free in Punjab in cahoots with the police and are threatening the mothers and the victims." 

The Senator was pointing towards the Kasur child abuse scandal that surfaced in August 2015 when a local journalist uncovered the story of hundreds of videos of children performing sexual acts that were filmed in Kasur between 2006 and 2014. 

The incident was recognised as the largest child sexual abuse scandal in the country's history. 


