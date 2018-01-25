Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 25 2018
Web Desk

Democracy strengthening in Pakistan, says PM Abbasi at Davos

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

PM Abbasi at Pakistan Breakfast event in Davos 

DAVOS: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during an event at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, said that democracy is strengthening in Pakistan and all institutions are working within the bounds of the law and Constitution.

“Democracy is strengthening in the country, and we are all [continuing to learn] from it. [Everything] happening in Pakistan is happening within the bounds of law and Constitution,” he said while speaking at Pakistan Breakfast event in the Swiss village of Davos, where the top leadership from various sectors and industries has gathered to debate on a number of issues confronting today’s world.

The premier reiterated that the government will complete its tenure. He also pointed out that the presence of Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at his function shows that strength of democracy. 

Prime Minister Abbasi, on the occasion, condemned the continuous ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the Line of Control and said Pakistan is capable of responding to these violations in full force.

He added that the government is trying to improve the civil-military relationship in the country.

CPEC's results already coming in, says PM Abbasi at Davos

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is in Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum

On Wednesday, speaking at a session titled 'The Belt and Road Impact' at WEF, Abbasi said results from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were already starting to show.

CPEC is about developing infrastructure, power plants, airports, seaports, highways and special economic zones for export growth, he said. Sharing the results of the over $56 billion CPEC, Abbasi said the cement industry has grown by 56 per cent while exports are up by 15 per cent, adding that the project has resulted in the creation of "great investor confidence".

