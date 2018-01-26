SBP finds no bank accounts of Zainab rape-murder suspect: sources

Suspect Imran

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan found no bank accounts under the name of the accused in Zainab rape and murder case, sources said, after the central bank launched a probe into reports of multiple bank accounts allegedly held by the suspect Imran.

According to sources privy to the development, the State Bank in its investigative report said it did not find any bank accounts under the suspect's name.

The Punjab government is expected to hold a press conference regarding the matter later today.

The State Bank earlier confirmed it had received a request from the joint investigation team (JIT) regarding reports by a private media house suggesting that the accused, Imran Ali Naqshbandi, held several bank accounts, including foreign accounts.



The central bank had begun collecting details from banks concerning the allegations, and had assured the JIT of its full cooperation in the case.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the JIT has also completed its probe into the alleged bank accounts of the suspect but found no bank account under his name and CNIC data.

Bank officials, when approached by Geo News earlier following reports of the accused's bank accounts, denied their existence. They said that the suspect does not have an account in any of their bank branches.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took notice of reports by a media outlet suggesting that the accused held several bank accounts, and directed the JIT to probe into the matter.

The Punjab government, on the chief minister's directives, notified of addition of a representative of the State Bank and DG Forensic Science Laboratory to the already existing JIT in the case, headed by a deputy inspector general (DIG).

Earlier this week, a special anti-terrorism court handed Imran to police on a 14-day physical remand. During proceedings, the accused admitted to the rape and murder of Zainab, who was kidnapped near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4. Her body was discovered in a garbage heap five days later.