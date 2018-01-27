Indonesian president presented guard of honour at PM House

Upon his arrival, President Joko Widodo was greeted by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

ISLAMABAD: Indonesian president Joko Widodo received a guard of honour presented by smartly-turned out personnel of the armed forces upon his visit to Prime Minister House Saturday morning.

Afterwards, the national anthems of both countries were played and the country heads shook hands with other dignitaries.

Pakistan´s President Mamnoon Hussain (R) greets his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo upon his arrival at the Chaklala military airbase in Islamabad on January 26, 2018. Photo: AFP

On Friday, Widido arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit. The head of state and his wife were received by President Mamnoon Hussain and senior government officials at the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

A 21-gun salute was held as President Widodo disembarked from his plane.

'Democracy best way to serve peoples' interests'

While addressing a joint sitting on the parliament on Friday, Widodo remarked that conflicts and wars would benefit no one as people become its major victims and called for unity to maintain peace and stability in the region.

"Conflicts and wars will benefit no one. I repeat, conflicts and wars will benefit no one. The people, mainly women and children, always become the most impacted ones in conflicts and wars," President Widodo said addressing the joint sitting of the parliament here on Friday.

He said that besides impacting the people, the conflicts and wars also destroyed the values of humanity.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) and his wife Iriana arrive at the Pakistan´s Chaklala military airbase in Islamabad on January 26, 2018. President Joko Widodo is on an official visit to Pakistan until January 27. Photo: AFP 1

Widodo, who started his speech with slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan)', also strongly advocated for democracy believing that "Democracy is the best way serving our peoples’ interests. Democracy provides the space for the people in decision-making process."

President Widodo said in 1963, President Soekarno ignited the spirit to fight against colonialism as well as the spirit of cooperation between newly-independent countries.

"Fifty five years later, the President of the Republic of Indonesia is honoured once again to speak before the Parliament of Pakistan," he said.

"I would like to use this opportunity to ignite cooperation for the world’s peace and prosperity.