In Rao Anwar’s interest to face the court, says IG Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police Allah Dino Khawaja urged the former Senior Superintendent of Police Malir Rao Anwar to ‘face the court’ and adopt a ‘legal course’ rather than evading detention.



While speaking to media outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, IG Khawaja weighed in over the ‘disappearance’ of the suspended police officer. He said: “I think that he [Rao Anwar] should face the court and court a legal course. The court will listen to his legal arguments.”

Responding to a question about SC’s order to arrest Rao Anwar within the next three days, IG Khawaja remarked: “We will try our best to arrest him.”

The IG also provided some clarification over the speculation that Rao Anwar has fled abroad. “In this regard, the Supreme Court has directed Civil Aviation Authority to take a certificate from all the private operators that he [Rao Anwar] hasn't travelled abroad. They have also taken a certificate from the interior ministry.”

Suo motu hearing of Naqeebullah killing case

The Supreme Court began hearing suo motu case of the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud at its Karachi Registry on Saturday.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Gulzar and Justice Faisal Arab heard the case, after the apex court took notice of the killing earlier this week.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by the then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family, an inquiry committee was formed, after which Anwar and the raiding police party officials went into hiding. Anwar and his associates were also suspended by the government and an FIR was registered against them owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

During the hearing today, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar inquired from Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja why Anwar had not appeared before the bench and what attempts had been made to arrest him.

To this, AD Khawaja replied that every attempt had been made to locate and arrest the suspended official but he had absconded.

Expressing his annoyance, the CJP remarked that Anwar should have been produced before the bench under any circumstance.

"Tell us, has Rao Anwar fled the country? Is somebody hiding him in Karachi?" the CJP questioned.

AD Khawaja responded that it was possible Anwar had fled abroad, but nothing could be said for certain yet.

The CJP then instructed AD Khawaja to work on the case with freedom, without taking any external pressure.