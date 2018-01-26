Can't connect right now! retry
Naqeebullah murder case: IG Sindh constitutes new investigation committee

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja constituted on Friday a new investigation committee in the Naqeebullah murder case.

According to a notification, the new committee was formed under Additional IG Aftab Pathan.

Other members of the committee include SSP Javed Riaz and SSP Adeel Chandio, whereas, Abid Qaimkhani has been appointed the investigation officer of the case.

The notification further said that the committee will carry out an impartial investigation of the case and lead it to its logical conclusion.

Earlier in the day, the inquiry committee probing the Naqeebullah extrajudicial killing case submitted its report to the Supreme Court, which will hear the suo motu case at its Karachi Registry tomorrow.

In the 15-page report, the inquiry committee headed Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD)Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, says that Naqeebullah was picked up from Sohrab Goth on January 3 along with two others.

The two people picked up with him were let go after giving bribes, the report states, adding that their statements have been recorded and made part of the investigation.

Naqeebullah’s friends share harrowing details of ‘police brutality’

Ali and Qasim were picked up alongside Naqeebullah on January 3, they claim

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by the then Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Advertisement

