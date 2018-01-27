Aasma murder case: Police submit investigation report to SC

MARDAN/ISLAMABAD: The police submitted on Saturday the investigation report to the Supreme Court in the case of the four-year-old Aasma who was raped before being killed in Mardan earlier this month.



Moreover, a grand jirga is under way seeking early arrest of the suspect.

On Friday, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of minor Aasma’s murder case after DNA test confirmed the four-year-old was raped before she was killed.

The chief justice had also summoned a report from Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the next 24 hours.

The DNA test confirmed minor Aasma was raped before she was murdered, forensic officials said earlier today in the latest development in the ongoing investigation against the brutal incident.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency DG Dr Ashraf Tahir said that DNA tests conducted on the samples obtained from the deceased’s body and the crime scene prove that the four-year-old was sexually assaulted before her death.

One person’s DNA was found on Aasma’s body which confirms the rape, the official said, adding that the next stage in the investigation would be to match the DNA samples taken from around 200 people in the case to track down the suspect.