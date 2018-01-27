Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Aasma murder case: Police submit investigation report to SC

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

MARDAN/ISLAMABAD: The police submitted on Saturday the investigation report to the Supreme Court in the case of the four-year-old Aasma who was raped before being killed in Mardan earlier this month.

Moreover, a grand jirga is under way seeking early arrest of the suspect.

On Friday, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of minor Aasma’s murder case after DNA test confirmed the four-year-old was raped before she was killed.

CJP takes notice as DNA report confirms Aasma was raped before murder

DNA tests have confirmed the four-year old Aasma was raped before she was murdered

The chief justice had also summoned a report from Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the next 24 hours.

The DNA test confirmed minor Aasma was raped before she was murdered, forensic officials said earlier today in the latest development in the ongoing investigation against the brutal incident.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency DG Dr Ashraf Tahir said that DNA tests conducted on the samples obtained from the deceased’s body and the crime scene prove that the four-year-old was sexually assaulted before her death.

One person’s DNA was found on Aasma’s body which confirms the rape, the official said, adding that the next stage in the investigation would be to match the DNA samples taken from around 200 people in the case to track down the suspect.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Naqeebullah case: SHC sends six policemen on seven-day remand

Naqeebullah case: SHC sends six policemen on seven-day remand

 Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court orders verification of pilots’ degrees

Supreme Court orders verification of pilots’ degrees

 Updated 2 hours ago
In Rao Anwar’s interest to face the court, says IG Sindh

In Rao Anwar’s interest to face the court, says IG Sindh

 Updated 3 hours ago
Suspect killed in Rao Anwar suicide attack case was innocent, claims family

Suspect killed in Rao Anwar suicide attack case was innocent, claims family

 Updated 5 hours ago
Indonesian president presented guard of honour at PM House

Indonesian president presented guard of honour at PM House

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif to address PML-N rally in Jaranwala today

Nawaz Sharif to address PML-N rally in Jaranwala today

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Naqeebullah case: CJP gives IG Sindh three days to arrest Rao Anwar

Naqeebullah case: CJP gives IG Sindh three days to arrest Rao Anwar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bid to rescue Polish man, French woman on Pakistan peak to start today

Bid to rescue Polish man, French woman on Pakistan peak to start today

 Updated 8 hours ago
Large stash of contraband recovered from vehicle in Rawalpindi; driver on the run

Large stash of contraband recovered from vehicle in Rawalpindi; driver on the run

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM