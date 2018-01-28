Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Sindh writes to provinces seeking help for Rao Anwar's arrest

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal. Photo: File 

The Home Ministry of Sindh wrote late Saturday a letter to the administrations of all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Kashmir in light of the pending arrest of suspended Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar and his team.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by the then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family, an inquiry committee was formed, after which Anwar and the raiding police party officials went into hiding. Anwar and his associates were also suspended by the government and an FIR was registered against them owing to their no-show and involvement in the case.

The home ministry's letter also mentioned the pending arrest of Zareen Dawar — the person who, on social media, offered a bounty on Anwar's head.

A team was also set up to arrest the fugitive police official and his accomplices, Geo News reported, with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar ordering Anwar to be taken into custody in three days.

In this regard, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said it was advisable for Anwar to appear in front of the inquiry committee, especially due to the fact that the investigation revealed the encounter he conducted was "fake".

Anwar needs to state the truth, Siyal noted, adding that upholding the law is obligatory for everyone.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja urged Anwar to "face the court" and adopt a "legal course" of action rather than continue evading detention.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, Khawaja weighed in over the "disappearance" of the suspended police officer.

“I think that [Rao Anwar] should face the court and court a legal course. The court will listen to his legal arguments,” he said.

