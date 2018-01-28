Met forecasts rain in various areas while Punjab remains blanketed under heavy fog

A man rides a bicycle — carrying sacks of recyclables — amid morning smog in Lahore, Pakistan, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files

ISLAMABAD: The plain areas of Punjab are set to experience intense fog, with low to zero visibility on the roads, Geo News reported citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).



Portions of major throughways were closed off for commuters Saturday night and Sunday morning. These comprise M2 motorway — from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian — and M4 motorway — from Khanewal to Multan.



Further, the National Highway — from Lahore to Ahmedpur Sharqia and from Sialkot to Narowal — were also closed due to heavy fog and low visibility.

Officials of the motorway police have advised caution to drivers and commuters alike, urging people to stay indoors unless travelling is absolutely necessary.

Rainfall expected

On the other hand, the PMD forecasted rain in various areas of the country on Monday and Tuesday, saying cities that can expect downpour include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Quetta, Kalat, and Zhob, as well as some locales in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Kashmir.

Snowfall forecast

In a separate note, however, Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Khagan, and Quetta are expected to experience snowfall. This development comes as good news for tourists.