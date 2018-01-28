Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

A border post in Kashmir. Photo: File 

RAWALPINDI: Three civilians were injured after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, the Pakistan Army said on Sunday. 

According to a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations, "Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Khuiratta, Kotli and Battal in Rawalakot". 

The army said three citizens, including two women, were injured due to the Indian firing. 

"Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to Indian posts from where the firing was initiated," the statement added.

FO summons Indian diplomat after two killed in Indian firing across LoC

Latest ceasefire violation in Nikial Sector resulted in martyrdom of innocent man and woman

Last Sunday, the Foreign Office had informed of an Indian ceasefire violation across the LoC in Nikial Sector on Jan 20-21.

A man and a woman, both villagers, were said to have been martyred in the incident and three, including a six-month-old, injured. 

The Foreign Ministry had summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner that day to record a protest. 

On January 22, at a visit to the LoC and Working Boundary in Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression or any misadventure will always get a befitting response. 

Indian aggression, misadventure will always get befitting response: COAS

The COAS visited the Line of Control and Working Boundary in Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors

“Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as response limitation,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying during his visit.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 20 days, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

