pakistan
Sunday Jan 21 2018
GEO NEWS

FO summons Indian diplomat after two killed in Indian firing across LoC

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office once again summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner on Sunday to protest the repeated ceasefire violations by India along the border. 

In a message on Twitter, FO spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said the latest ceasefire violation occurred in Nikial Sector across the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 20-21. 

Innocent villagers Dil Muhammad, 33, and Nafeesa, 25, were martyred as a result of the firing, the FO stated. 

Moreover, Sahiba, Naseema and six-month-old Noor were injured in the incident and have been shifted to the Kotli District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. 

FO summons Indian diplomat over cross-LoC firing

A civilian was killed and four others were injured as a result of unprovoked Indian firing at the LOC on Friday

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Two women martyred in cross-border Indian firing in Sialkot

Five civilians, including three women, injured in the firing: ISPR

The Director General South Asia and SAARC urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions," the FO statement concluded.  

Indian ceasefire violations may lead to strategic miscalculation, warns Pakistan

Islamabad terms these violations by Indian forces a 'threat to regional peace and security'

Singh was summoned to the FO thrice before this week to protest similar violations. 

In 2018, Indian forces have carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 20 days, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others. 

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

