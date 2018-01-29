Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 29, 2018

Members of Pakistan's U-19 team during a practice session - Photo PCB 

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in the semi-final of the U-19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday morning. With all eyes on the boys in green, skipper Hassan Khan and star batsman, Ali Zaryab are not feeling any pressure.

“It’s a huge game for both teams, but we are taking it as a normal match. We are focusing on our strengths and will do our best in the game,” Ali Zaryab said in a short video feature posted on the Cricket World Cup Twitter account.

Zaryab added the Pakistani players are confident heading into the semi-final. “Hopefully the result will be in our favour.”

Skipper Hassan Khan stressed that despite the hype, the team will do its best and try to win this match for the people of Pakistan. “I have never played India before, but for me its just another game. I am looking forward to it,” Hassan said.

The team’s coach, Mansoor Rana emphasised that Pakistan has always performed well at the U-19 level. “I am sure these boys will be geared up for this special game. We are trying to get them relaxed and consider this as another cricket game.”

Pakistan are the third-most successful team in ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup history, behind only India and Australia, having taken home the title twice, in 2004 and 2006.


Advertisement

More From Sports:

Franchises pick players during PSL3 replacement draft

Franchises pick players during PSL3 replacement draft

Updated 2 hours ago
Blog: Federer makes history again

Blog: Federer makes history again

 Updated 5 hours ago
Babar Azam tops ICC T20I batting rankings

Babar Azam tops ICC T20I batting rankings

 Updated 7 hours ago
The Aamir review which turned things around for Pakistan in T20 decider

The Aamir review which turned things around for Pakistan in T20 decider

Updated 6 hours ago
U-19 World Cup: Australia cement place in final, beat Afghanistan by six wickets

U-19 World Cup: Australia cement place in final, beat Afghanistan by six wickets

 Updated 11 hours ago
Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open

Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of T20 decider

Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of T20 decider

 Updated yesterday
Canada sports minister resigns after harassment allegations

Canada sports minister resigns after harassment allegations

 Updated yesterday
Michigan special prosecutor to probe university in Nassar case

Michigan special prosecutor to probe university in Nassar case

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM