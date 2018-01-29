Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

Members of Pakistan's U-19 team during a practice session - Photo PCB

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in the semi-final of the U-19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday morning. With all eyes on the boys in green, skipper Hassan Khan and star batsman, Ali Zaryab are not feeling any pressure.



“It’s a huge game for both teams, but we are taking it as a normal match. We are focusing on our strengths and will do our best in the game,” Ali Zaryab said in a short video feature posted on the Cricket World Cup Twitter account.

Zaryab added the Pakistani players are confident heading into the semi-final. “Hopefully the result will be in our favour.”

Skipper Hassan Khan stressed that despite the hype, the team will do its best and try to win this match for the people of Pakistan. “I have never played India before, but for me its just another game. I am looking forward to it,” Hassan said.

The team’s coach, Mansoor Rana emphasised that Pakistan has always performed well at the U-19 level. “I am sure these boys will be geared up for this special game. We are trying to get them relaxed and consider this as another cricket game.”

Pakistan are the third-most successful team in ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup history, behind only India and Australia, having taken home the title twice, in 2004 and 2006.



