Monday Jan 29 2018
Blast in garbage dump in Hyderabad, one killed

By
ANAli Naeem

Monday Jan 29, 2018

HYDERABAD: At least one person was killed in a blast in the Qasimabad area of the city Monday.

According to the DIG, the killed person was a scavenger who was collecting garbage at the site where the blast occurred.  

No other injuries were reported in the incident, SSP Pir Mohammad Shah said while talking to the media after the blast. 

However, he added, it was being ascertained whether it was a grenade blast or was caused by any other device. 

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has sought a report on the blast from the DIG. 

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

