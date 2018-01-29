PTI declares Khawaja Asif a 'security risk'

Members of the core group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday declared Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif a 'security risk.' Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday declared Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif a 'security risk' and claimed to have 'solid corruption proofs' against him.

In a party meeting of the core group earlier today, PTI Chief Imran Khan handed over the responsibility to file a corruption complaint against the foreign minister with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Usman Dar.

The core group also approved the formation of a task force under the leadership of party president of Central Punjab Aleem Khan, which will be responsible for exposing the alleged corruption of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Quaid housing scheme project.

The recent Kabul blast that claimed a hundred lives and wounded over 150 was also condemned in the meeting.

Party members welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on voting rights of overseas Pakistanis, for which the PTI claims to have been fighting since 2012.

During the session, attending members also expressed the hope of overseas Pakistanis being granted their voting rights soon, stated a meeting notification.

Members of PTI's core group agreed on reservations over the proceedings of cases with NAB and concluded that the current government consists of corrupt people, iqama holders, and fugitives.