SC takes up petitions to determine disqualification period under Article 62

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up today several petitions by legislators disqualified for violating Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The larger bench which will take up the matter comprises Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

Article 62(1)(f) reads: "A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless-...he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law."



Though the over dozen petitioners are lawmakers disqualified for possessing fake degrees, the case has ramifications for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as well as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen — both were unseated from Parliament on violation of the said article.

On December 15, last year, the Supreme Court had disqualified Tareen for failing to declare an offshore company and a foreign property in his election nomination papers.

Similarly, then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on July 28, 2017 for concealing in his nomination papers the receivable income from his son's company in UAE.

The court had summoned both Tareen and Nawaz today.

Nawaz re-issued notice for tomorrow

On his way to the apex court, Tareen said an interpretation of the law is necessary, adding that disqualification durations over a dubious money trail and having a fake degree should be different.

As the hearing went under way, the bench issued another notice to Nawaz to appear in court tomorrow.

The court also declared senior advocate Muneer A Malik and Barrister Ali Zafar as amicus curiae (friend of the court), whereby they will assist the bench in the case.

Hearing a separate matter on Friday, the chief justice had remarked that they have to decide the length of disqualification per Article (62)(1)(f) — whether it will be a year, five years or lifelong.

"We will begin hearing petitions on the subject from January 30," he remarked, adding that the larger bench’s decision on the matter will apply in the future.

Taking up a case of the article's interpretation earlier, then-chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali had observed how the disqualified on the basis of articles 62 and 63 could be forever as a person could reform his or herself and then be considered qualified as per the law.

