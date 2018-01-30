Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
GEO NEWS

Corruption reference against Dar adjourned till Wednesday

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

Former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar has been in London for medical treatment since October 2017 and was thus declared a proclaimed offender in the case. Photo: Geo News
 

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court adjourned the corruption proceedings against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar till Wedensday.

During today's hearing, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Registrar Sidra Mansur recorded her statement and presented details of Dar's companies in court.

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. 

A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar, following his indictment, has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.

Ishaq Dar's assets increased 91 times from 1993 to 2009, court informed

Several prosecution witnesses are expected to record their statements today

SECP Deputy Registrar Salman Saeed has also been summoned by NAB today to record his statement.

During the last hearing on Monday, the court had recorded statements of six witnesses: NAB officials Shakeel Anjum, Iqbal Hasan, Zavar Manzoor and Umar Draz Gondal, District Officer Punjab Industries Azhar Hussain and IRS Lahore Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed.

Ahmed had informed the court that Dar's wealth increased 91 times from Rs9.1 million in June 1993 to over Rs830 million by 2009.

SC gives verdict on 100-year-old property dispute case

Updated 25 minutes ago

Updated 25 minutes ago
Islamabad police raid house, unable to apprehend Rao Anwar

Updated 25 minutes ago

Updated 25 minutes ago
Zardari questions Nawaz's claim of being victimised

 Updated 2 hours ago

 Updated 2 hours ago
After 24 hours, 'politics of resignation' will have no meaning: Rana Sanaullah

 Updated 4 hours ago

 Updated 4 hours ago
Panama JIT's Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

 Updated 4 hours ago

 Updated 4 hours ago
Want to resolve all CPEC-related disputes: CJP

Updated 4 hours ago

Updated 4 hours ago
CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

 Updated 5 hours ago

 Updated 5 hours ago
Katas Raj case: SC fines Punjab AG for failing to submit report

Updated 5 hours ago

Updated 5 hours ago
Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

Updated 6 hours ago

Updated 6 hours ago
