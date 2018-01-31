KP child maid death case: Fact-finding body recommends grave exhumation, post-mortem

ISLAMABAD: The fact-finding committee investigating the mysterious death of a child maid employed by the brother of a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial minister has recommended grave exhumation and post-mortem of the deceased, informed sources.



The young maid employed at Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani’s brother Shoaib Ghani’s house had died mysteriously at a hospital in Abbottabad on January 25.

The committee constituted by DIG Hazara was set up to determine whether the cause of death was natural or not.

Sources disclosed that the government will give the request for grave exhumation to the local magistrate today.

Earlier, a police spokesperson speaking on the case informed that Misbah’s health deteriorated after eating fruits, after which she was taken to a hospital, however, she could not survive.

The spokesman said that a brother and a sister of the girl had also died of the same disease.

The investigation can be taken forward after the medical report emerges, said the police spokesman.

He further said that no request for legal action has yet been made by Misbah’s family.

“I am as sorrowful about Misbah's death as her family. I have no objection to a probe into her death,” said Mushtaq Ghani.

"The ones known for mud-slinging have been doing propaganda," Ghani said.

"Every single person is busy scoring points."