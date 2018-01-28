KP IG orders inquiry into death of maid employed by Mushtaq Ghani’s brother

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud ordered an inquiry into the death of 11-year-old maid, Misbah, employed at Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani’s brother Shoaib Ghani’s home.



The young maid had mysteriously expired at the hospital, on January 25 in Abbottabad.

Following the spread of news, the IG KP ordered a transparent inquiry into the matter.

Police spokesman said that Misbah’s health deteriorated after eating a fruit, following she was taken to a hospital, however, she could not survive.

The spokesman said that one brother and sister of the girl had already died of the disease.

The investigation can be taken forward after the medical report emerges, said the police spokesman.

He further said that no request for legal action was made from Misbah’s family.

“I am as sorrowful about Misbah's death as her family. I have no objection to probing into her death. Those who are committing crimes are propagandists,” said minister Mushtaq Ghani.